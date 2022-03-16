News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans woman charged following M25 Insulate Britain protest 

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 1:54 PM March 16, 2022
A woman from St Albans has been charged following an Insulate Britain protest on the M25.  

Stephanie Aylett, 27, of High Oaks, has been charged with causing a public nuisance at Junction 14 on the M25.  

The protest which took place on September 27 last year caused major disruption to motorists.  

She is due to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on April 29.

A total of 56 people will also appear in court after being charged following a Met investigation into protests on the M25. 

The charges relate to demonstrations that took place at two locations on three dates in September. Metropolitan police officers helped manage traffic disruption and made several arrests. 

Enquiries relating to other protests are ongoing. 

St Albans News

