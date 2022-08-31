News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

St Albans woman assaulted three police officers

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:02 PM August 31, 2022
The back of a police fluorescent jacket.

Two members of staff at an apartment complex were also assaulted. - Credit: PA

A woman has assaulted three police officers and two members of staff at an apartment complex in St Albans.

On June 23, 2021, Miriam Wershof scratched and spat at an employee at the Oster House apartment complex, in Lavender Crescent.

The employee reportedly sustained a scratch on the hand as a result of the incident.

The following day (June 24, 2021), the 27-year-old assaulted another member of staff, and the emergency services were called.

Two officers and a special constable from Hertfordshire police were then assaulted, as they attempted to detain the woman.

The special constable reportedly sustained scratches.

Miriam Wershof pleaded guilty to three three charges of assault on an emergency worker, and two of assault by beating.

She appeared at Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday, August 31, 2022) where she was given a Section 37 Mental Health Act Order. 

Wershof will now receive care and support, appropriate for her individual needs.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
