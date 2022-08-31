St Albans woman assaulted three police officers
- Credit: PA
A woman has assaulted three police officers and two members of staff at an apartment complex in St Albans.
On June 23, 2021, Miriam Wershof scratched and spat at an employee at the Oster House apartment complex, in Lavender Crescent.
The employee reportedly sustained a scratch on the hand as a result of the incident.
The following day (June 24, 2021), the 27-year-old assaulted another member of staff, and the emergency services were called.
Two officers and a special constable from Hertfordshire police were then assaulted, as they attempted to detain the woman.
The special constable reportedly sustained scratches.
Miriam Wershof pleaded guilty to three three charges of assault on an emergency worker, and two of assault by beating.
Most Read
- 1 Thameslink trains suspended between St Albans and Sutton
- 2 Man dies on the tracks at Hemel Hempstead station
- 3 Former St Albans Nationwide branch to become Saint and Sinner pub
- 4 Residents vow to protect community meadow from development
- 5 Married at First Sight: St Albans' Whitney wants to walk down the aisle
- 6 HCC: 'Plan ahead' for A1057 St Albans Road West traffic light works
- 7 City road closures 'discriminate' against vulnerable residents
- 8 Warning of pub closures as landlords face 300pc increase in energy bills
- 9 Hertfordshire GCSE cohort one of the highest scoring in England
- 10 St Albans woman assaulted three police officers
She appeared at Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday, August 31, 2022) where she was given a Section 37 Mental Health Act Order.
Wershof will now receive care and support, appropriate for her individual needs.