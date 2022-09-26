A teenage boy was assaulted in Redbourn, near St Albans, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary - Credit: PA

A teenage boy has reported being assaulted by four men as he walked home from a Hertfordshire park.

The incident took place between 8.20pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, September 18.

At that time, the boy was walking on Lybury Lane in Redbourn, near St Albans when the men attacked him while trying to steal the victim's phone and bag, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Police said the boy suffered minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

PC C-Jay Callaghan said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please get in contact.

"The four males are described as being aged between 16 and 18-years-old, two were mixed race and the other two were black.

"They were all wearing dark clothing and were riding pedal cycles."

Officers said witnesses can make reports online (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.