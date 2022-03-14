A 15-year-old boy is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with two terrorism offences after police attended an address in St Albans - Credit: PA

A St Albans boy has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences.

Police officers from London have charged the 15-year-old with dissemination of terrorist publications.

The boy is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Monday March 14) .

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command attended a residential address in St Albans on Monday March 7.

There, they arrested a 15-year-old boy and detained him using anti-terrorism powers.

On Sunday March 13, the boy was charged with two offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

This legislation makes it illegal to distribute, circulate, lend or sell material that could be used to insight, commission or allow someone to prepare for an act of terror.