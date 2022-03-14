News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

St Albans boy, 15, charged with terrorism offences

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:43 AM March 14, 2022
Updated: 11:53 AM March 14, 2022
Westminster Magistrates Court, London

A 15-year-old boy is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with two terrorism offences after police attended an address in St Albans - Credit: PA

A St Albans boy has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences.

Police officers from London have charged the 15-year-old with dissemination of terrorist publications.

The boy is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Monday March 14) .

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command attended a residential address in St Albans on Monday March 7.

There, they arrested a 15-year-old boy and detained him using anti-terrorism powers.

On Sunday March 13, the boy was charged with two offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

This legislation makes it illegal to distribute, circulate, lend or sell material that could be used to insight, commission or allow someone to prepare for an act of terror.

Herts Live News
Metropolitan Police
Westminster Magistrates Court
St Albans News
Westminster News
London

Don't Miss

Warner Bros took over St Albans to film the new Wonka movie.

Wonka Watch | Gallery

Look back as Hollywood descended on St Albans to film new Wonka movie

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Warner Bros have given St Albans City and District Council a "five-figure" donation

Wonka Watch

Warner Bros make ‘five-figure donation’ after St Albans Wonka filming

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cresswick's plans for the Cape Road site.

Fears over parking and size of new development on St Albans builders...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of CCOS South.

£12m overspend for city centre development

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon