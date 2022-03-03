India Garden and an associated garage in St Albans have been served with closure notices - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A St Albans takeaway which is thought to be involved in the city's drugs trade has been shut down.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has shut down India Garden on Catherine Street and a nearby garage after taking a drugs case to St Albans Magistrates' Court.

It follows a police search of the takeaway and garage on Friday, February 4, when officers found a large quantity of class A drugs thought to be worth thousands of pounds.

India Garden, St Albans has been served with a closure notice - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted the Closure Order on Friday (February 25).

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from St Albans Police Community Safety Unit, said that the search was carried out after several drug-related reports.

Sergeant Saunders said: "We hope this latest development will reassure the public that we are listening and will take appropriate action where necessary.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe and happy in the community.

"We are committed to doing everything in our power to deal with suspected drug related incidents or anti-social behaviour and these Closure Orders are a significant step in protecting the community.

"Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or drug related activity in their neighbourhood is urged to please report the details to us, so that we can take appropriate action to make your community safer."

A garage associated with India Garden has been served with a closure notice - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hertfordshire Constabulary said that a 50-year-old man from St Albans was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs after the search.

He was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted the closure notice because it was satisfied that a person has engaged or would be likely to engage in criminal behaviour on the premises.

It agreed that the use of the premises has resulted in or would be likely to result in serious nuisance to members of the public, and that there has been or there would likely be disorder near the premises.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said that drug-related reports can be submitted online: https://www.herts.police.uk/

Witnesses can also call 101, or reports can be submitted to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/