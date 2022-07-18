A guide dog was attacked by another dog in St Albans city centre, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary (File picture) - Credit: Simon Finlay

Police in St Albans are investigating a dog attack which took place in the city centre.

At around 7.45pm on Saturday, June 11, a guide dog was attacked by another dog at the St Peters Street and Waddington Road junction, near Marks and Spencer.

The guide dog did not need treatment, but Hertfordshire Constabulary officers are appealing for information about the incident.

PC Sophie Healy, who is investigating, said: "Thankfully, the owner and passers by managed to pull them apart.

"The dog was taken to the vets to be checked over and thankfully they didn’t need treatment."

Officers have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Healy said: "We believe the man pictured was nearby at the time of the incident and he could have vital information about what happened."

She said anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or on 101, quoting reference 41/47525/22.

Anonymous reports can be filed to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.