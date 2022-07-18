News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Guide dog attacked by another dog in St Albans city centre

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:49 AM July 18, 2022
A guide dog was attacked by another dog in St Albans city centre, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary

A guide dog was attacked by another dog in St Albans city centre, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary (File picture) - Credit: Simon Finlay

Police in St Albans are investigating a dog attack which took place in the city centre.

At around 7.45pm on Saturday, June 11, a guide dog was attacked by another dog at the St Peters Street and Waddington Road junction, near Marks and Spencer.

The guide dog did not need treatment, but Hertfordshire Constabulary officers are appealing for information about the incident.

PC Sophie Healy, who is investigating, said: "Thankfully, the owner and passers by managed to pull them apart.

"The dog was taken to the vets to be checked over and thankfully they didn’t need treatment."

Officers have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers believe this man may know about a St Albans dog attack incident

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers believe this man may know about the incident in which a guide dog was attacked by another dog in St Albans city centre - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

PC Healy said: "We believe the man pictured was nearby at the time of the incident and he could have vital information about what happened."

She said anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or on 101, quoting reference 41/47525/22.

Anonymous reports can be filed to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Pets
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Lime Tree Place, where the suspected gunman was seen.

'Gunman' quizzed after incident in St Albans street

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The roundabout, with trees and bushes in the middle.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

'Long delays' follow A414 crash near St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A graphic showing the planned second footbridge at St Albans City station.

What's happening with delayed revamp of St Albans City station?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A person has died after being hit by a train between St Albans and London St Pancras

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by a train between London and St Albans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon