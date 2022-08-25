St Albans nurse's anger over bike theft from 'secure' compound

An NHS nurse is fuming after her bike was stolen from the new secure compound at St Albans City station.

The victim, who has asked not to be named, said she was "shocked" and "couldn't believe it" after hearing that the bicycle lock-up was supposed to be much safer than the previous one.

The incident took place on August 17 and although British Transport Police were made aware the nurse was told they would not be investigated as she had left it at the station for too long.

She explained: "I had my other bike stolen during the first lockdown - I returned to the station after a traumatic shift on the Covid adult ITU unit to find my battery gone and the frame damaged. Now the replacement has been stolen!

"Despite the swanky fob access and CCTV in the new secure compound BTP won't investigate as I left my bike for 'too long' because of the train strike. The thief used an angle-grinder - how did that go unnoticed?"

This newspaper contacted British Transport Police to find out why officers were not examining the CCTV footage at the compound.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately bikes remain a popular target for opportunistic thieves. Officers will use all reasonable means at their disposal when investigating such crimes. This includes reviewing CCTV where reasonable and talking with witnesses.

"In order to allow officers to prioritise the most serious crimes which pose the most risk to the public, they use a screening process when investigating low level crime such as bike thefts.

"It is important to highlight this does not mean that cycle crime will be neglected. We remain committed to working in partnership with train companies and Network Rail, and local officers will continue to lead on vigorous investigations to identify and prosecute offenders."



