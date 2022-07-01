Man stabbed in St Albans

A 24-year-old man has since been arrested. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been stabbed on Verulam Road, St Albans.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.50pm on Friday, June 24, when an altercation took place between a group of men.

A man in his 20s received a stab wound.

Police have since described his injuries as "not life-threatening or life-changing".

The suspect is believed to have left the scene on a motorbike.

A 24-year-old man from St Albans has been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH), possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Hertfordshire police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Constable Stephanie Phillips, from the St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: "Thankfully the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing but this was understandably a terrifying experience.

"He has been released on bail until Thursday, July 21, while enquiries continue.

“As part of our investigation, we are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

"If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and let us know if you spot something suspicious.

"Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation.”

Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/50347/22.

Anonymous information can also be given, by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.