St Albans man handed strangulation charge under new domestic abuse law
- Credit: PA
A St Albans man has been charged with non-fatal strangulation and suffocation using a new law which came into force this week.
Officers from Herts police handed the charges to 33-year-old Shane Moore yesterday (Wednesday, June 8).
Moore, of Appspond Lane in St Albans, is accused of carrying out the offence against his partner in Potters Bar.
The non-fatal strangulation and suffocation charge was given under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which came into force on Tuesday, June 7.
Det Insp Fay Tooley said: "This is welcome legislation in helping to protect victims of domestic abuse.
"We are probably one of the first - if not the first force - in the country to have used this power so quickly.
"Previously, we would have made arrests for ABH."
Most Read
- 1 Premier League club to visit St Albans City in pre-season
- 2 Fundraising gig hopes to save live music at The Farmer's Boy
- 3 IN PICTURES: See how St Albans district celebrated The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 4 St Albans tower block Telford Court faces demolition
- 5 Bim berated for backing Boris in confidence vote
- 6 Ex-Verulam pupil making a success out of car valeting business
- 7 Enter Shikari and Zombies drummers set up summer school
- 8 Visiting professor status awarded to St Albans engineer
- 9 The Midwich Cuckoos: Keeley Hawes on Sky's gripping new drama adapted from John Wyndham’s sci-fi novel
- 10 The latest court results for the St Albans area
A police spokesperson said anyone with concerns about domestic abuse can contact the Independent Domestic Abuse Advisor service 0300 790 6772, or 999 in an emergency.