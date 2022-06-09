News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans man handed strangulation charge under new domestic abuse law

Will Durrant

Will Durrant

Published: 3:08 PM June 9, 2022
A St Albans man has been charged under new domestic abuse legislation following an alleged incident in Potters Bar

A St Albans man has been charged with non-fatal strangulation and suffocation using a new law which came into force this week.

Officers from Herts police handed the charges to 33-year-old Shane Moore yesterday (Wednesday, June 8).

Moore, of Appspond Lane in St Albans, is accused of carrying out the offence against his partner in Potters Bar.

The non-fatal strangulation and suffocation charge was given under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which came into force on Tuesday, June 7.

Det Insp Fay Tooley said: "This is welcome legislation in helping to protect victims of domestic abuse.

"We are probably one of the first - if not the first force - in the country to have used this power so quickly.

"Previously, we would have made arrests for ABH."

A police spokesperson said anyone with concerns about domestic abuse can contact the Independent Domestic Abuse Advisor service 0300 790 6772, or 999 in an emergency.

