A 53-year-old man from St Albans has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

A 53-year-old from St Albans stands accused of carrying an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Stephen Lawrence, of no fixed abode, appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court today (Friday, September 23).

He is charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following an incident at the A414/A1081 London Colney roundabout on Wednesday, September 21.

A Herts police spokesperson said officers were called to the roundabout shortly after 3pm after a man was spotted with an object thought to be a firearm.

An imitation was discovered on Thursday, September 22.

At Friday's court hearing, magistrates remanded Mr Lawrence in custody until his next court appearance.

A 42-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the same incident, but he has been released under investigation.

A Herts police spokesperson said: "Officers are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the incident, and would ask anyone with information to report it online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/76347/22."