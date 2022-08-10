News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Man arrested following alleged St Albans M&S theft

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:56 PM August 10, 2022
Marks & Spencer, with grey signs and glass windows.

Police have made an arrest following a theft from M&S in St Peter's Street, St Albans - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested following an alleged theft from Marks and Spencer in St Albans city centre.

The incident is thought to have taken place at around 1.15pm this afternoon (Wednesday, August 10), in St Peter's Street.

Officers from Herts police arrested a man in nearby Victoria Street in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: "At around 1.15pm today (Wednesday 10 August) police were made aware of a theft from Marks and Spencer in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

"Officers located a man in Victoria Street, who was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody."

