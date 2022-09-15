Staff room 'burgled' at St Albans hotel and spa

Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a report of burglary at Sopwell House Hotel and Country Club - Credit: Archant (archive)

A staff room has been burgled at Sopwell House Hotel and Country Club in St Albans.

The theft reportedly took place between 4.50pm and 5.15pm on Monday, August 22.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, access was gained to the staff room and a purse was taken.

The victim's bank card was then used on hundreds of pounds worth of transactions.

Officers have now released CCTV images of two people who they believe may be able to help their enquiries.

Police would like to speak with this man, who may know about a reported burglary at Sopwell House Hotel and Country Club, St Albans

PCSO Bradley Flanagan said: "We would like to speak to the two people pictured as we believe they could have vital information about what happened.

"It’s believed they may have travelled from the Borehamwood area.

"If you recognise them, or have other information about the incident, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at bradley.flanagan@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/67894/22.”

Information can also be reported via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report), or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.