Car and van thefts in Hertfordshire have increased 22 per cent year-on-year (2021 to 2022) - Credit: PA

St Albans and Hertsmere have seen the most vehicle thefts in Hertfordshire this year, according to the county's police force.

Overall, thefts of cars and vans have increased by over 22 per cent in the county compared to last year (2021).

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, thefts of vehicles with the keyless-entry feature "continues to be an issue".

The St Albans and Hertsmere policing areas - which include Harpenden, Redbourn, Potters Bar, Borehamwood and Bushey - have seen the highest number of offences, the force confirmed.

Inspector Nicola Dean said: "There’s been an increase in vehicle thefts this year, with keyless entry vehicles being targeted by criminals using signal jacking devices, which pick up the fob signal and can unlock and start a vehicle.

"Using a signal blocking fob pouch or storing your fob in a metal box will help prevent the signal being detected.

“During a recent attempted theft, a steering wheel lock thwarted the thief and prevented the vehicle being stolen, a good quality lock is a great way to keep your vehicle safe.”

The following advice has also been offered by the police service:

Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible.

Consider fitting CCTV on your home or driveway, to help deter thieves.

Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible and this can also act as a deterrent.

Look for car parks with a Secured Car Park sign which have recognised levels of security. If you have a garage at home, ensure you use it and lock it properly.

Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don't want to alert you to their approach.

More security advice can be found on the Hertfordshire Constabulary website (https://www.herts.police.uk/protectyourvehicle).