A 37-year-old man has been charged with assault ABH, theft and dangerous driving. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was reportedly assaulted after exiting a car on the A414, between St Albans and Hatfield.

The alleged incident occurred at around 12am on Sunday (May 1).

Police say a man and a woman were travelling in a white Audi, when an argument broke out.

The woman exited the vehicle before being "assaulted on the carriageway".

She later managed to flag down a passing car, fleeing the area before seeking help from the police.

Ben Weston, a 37-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with assault ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), theft and dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody at St Albans Magistrates Court on Monday (May 2), and is set to appear at St Albans Crown Court at a later date.

Detective constable Georgia Taylor, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "This was a harrowing ordeal for the victim who is receiving support from specialist officers at this time.

“As part of the investigation, we’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward.

"We’re particularly keen to trace the driver of a red vehicle who is reported to have stopped and attempted to intervene, but had to flee in fear for their own safety.

"If this was you, please get in contact.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email georgia.taylor@herts.police.uk.

Information can also be reported online or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/34112/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, or via their website.