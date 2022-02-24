News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Teens wanted by police for information about hate graffiti in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:11 AM February 24, 2022
Updated: 10:29 AM February 24, 2022
Four teenagers are being sought out by Police for information on hate graffiti in St Albans.

Four teenagers are being sought out by Police for information on hate graffiti in St Albans. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A group of teenagers are being sought out by Hertfordshire Constabulary for information after offensive graffiti was sprayed in Gombards car park. 

'Hate and sexually inappropriate' graffiti was sprayed on garages, bins and walls in the car park on Tuesday evening (February 21) at 6pm. 

Officers have released CCTV images of four teengers who were in the area at the time and may have vital information about what happened.

PC Lee Hammond from the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We are working with St Albans City and District council to remove the hate and sexually inappropriate graffiti.

"We are keen to speak to the young people pictured as they were in the area at the time of the criminal damage.”

If you recognise the people in the image, or have information about the incident, you can report it online https://orlo.uk/mQHeL or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat.

Alternatively, you can stay fully anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

