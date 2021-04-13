News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Drug users at Telford Court flats face tough police action

Laura Bill

Published: 10:24 AM April 13, 2021   
A partial closure order has been made on a property at Telford Court, St Albans

A partial closure order has been made on a property at Telford Court, St Albans - Credit: Herts police

Tough action has been taken to crackdown on drug use and anti-social behaviour in a city centre St Albans flat. 

The court order made on April 1 at St Albans magistrates court is a response to reports and evidence of anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use at a flat on Telford Court on Alma Road.

The order prohibits anyone from entering the property other than the registered tenant, their partner and children, as well as two others for childcare.

Access is also authorised for St Albans council, utility companies in an emergency and the emergency services.

Sergeant Mike Saunders of Herts police said: “We had received numerous reports concerning anti-social behaviour and potential drug related activity at the address.

“We worked in partnership with the council to gather evidence in support of the partial closure order, which we felt were necessary to preserve the quality of life for other residents in Telford Court.”

Police urge anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or drug activity in their neighbourhood to  report the details to them so that they can make  communities safer.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

St Albans News

