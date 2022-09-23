Delivery driver 'assaulted' in St Albans city centre

Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a reported assault which is thought to have taken place in Chequer Street, St Albans - Credit: PA

A woman has allegedly assaulted a delivery driver in a St Albans city centre street.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, an altercation broke out between the male driver of a delivery van and the female driver of a silver Honda.

The man is not thought to have been injured in the incident, which took place in the layby outside Nando's, Chequer Street at around 4pm on Wednesday, September 7.

Police would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the assault.

PC Ryan Coyle, investigating, said: "Enquiries into the incident are continuing and a review of CCTV has been conducted.

"I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or events leading up to it, to please get in touch.

"I’d particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked file an online report (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or call 101 and quote crime reference 41/72392/22.