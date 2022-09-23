News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Delivery driver 'assaulted' in St Albans city centre

person

Christopher Day

Published: 4:26 PM September 23, 2022
Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a reported assault which is thought to have taken place in St Albans

Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a reported assault which is thought to have taken place in Chequer Street, St Albans - Credit: PA

A woman has allegedly assaulted a delivery driver in a St Albans city centre street.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, an altercation broke out between the male driver of a delivery van and the female driver of a silver Honda.

The man is not thought to have been injured in the incident, which took place in the layby outside Nando's, Chequer Street at around 4pm on Wednesday, September 7.

Police would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the assault.

PC Ryan Coyle, investigating, said: "Enquiries into the incident are continuing and a review of CCTV has been conducted.

"I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or events leading up to it, to please get in touch.

"I’d particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked file an online report (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or call 101 and quote crime reference 41/72392/22.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Exterior of The Waterend Barn, with brick walls and gold writing.

Food and Drink

Action taken after mouse spotted in St Albans Wetherspoons

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Hare & Hounds in St Albans.

Sopwell pub closing its doors

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a report of burglary at Sopwell House Hotel and Country Club

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Staff room 'burgled' at St Albans hotel and spa

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield's Galleria.

Paedophile duped by police sting at Galleria

Laura Bill

person