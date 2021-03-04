The latest court results from the St Albans area

Published: 2:14 PM March 4, 2021

Benaissa Hmidouche: 53, of Marshall Avenue, St Albans. On June 11 was begging at The Maltings, St Albans. On February 10 was begging at Beech Road, St Albans. Fined £40 plus victim services £34.

Uma Choudhury: 20, of Berners Drive, St Albans. On September 13 drove a Mercedes A180 on Toulmin Drive at St Albans when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £180 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 4 months.

Stuart Hickman: 47, of New House Park, St Albans. When suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle on January 20, 2020 and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Fined £1,350 plus victim services £135 and court costs £620.

Eli Stapleton: 27, of Richard Stagg Close, St Albans. Had in his possession a quantity of cannabis on March 7 at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Chris Cairncross: 32, of Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a period of imprisonment. Fined £80 plus court costs £40.

Christopher Johnstone: 68, of High Street, Redbourne. Drove a Mercedes on Woodcock Hill, Sandridge on August 13, 2019 when an accident occurred which caused damage to a BMW. Johnstone failed to report the accident to a police station. Fined £184 plus victim services £32 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Mark Lee: 59, of Upper Lattimore Road, St. Albans. Drove a Nissan Micra on January 18 at Victoria Street, St Albans while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. On January 18 Lee was with a woman who he was prohibited from seeing by a restraining order imposed by West and Central Herts Magistrates’ Court on December 8. Committed to prison for 4 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

William Wilks: 34, of Burydell Lane, Park Street, St. Albans. Stole Perfume gift sets from Boots, St Albans on November 15. Stole groceries from Sainsburys, St Albans on September 18. Community order made drug rehabilitation requirement.

Scott Ayres: 45, of Wastons Avenue, St Albans. On August 7 assaulted a man at St Albans. Fined £40 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Abdus Salam: 44, of Olive Close, St Albans. Stole various items from Yodel on December 3 at Hatfield. Salam had in his possession a quantity of cannabis on December 3 at Hatfield. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Piotr Kotowski: 36 of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans. On July 14 stole food and alcohol from BP service station, St Albans. On July 7 stole alcohol from BP Service station, St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £57 and court costs £40.