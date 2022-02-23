The vehicle was stopped and searched in St Albans High Street at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (February 22) after it activated an ANPR camera. - Credit: ARCHANT 2022

A Hertfordshire police spokesperson said: "A vehicle was stopped and searched in St Albans High Street at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (February 22) after it activated an ANPR camera.

"Three people, aged 31, 27 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft.

"They remain in custody at this time."