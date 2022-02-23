News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Three arrested over conspiracy to commit theft after vehicle stop search

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:43 AM February 23, 2022
The vehicle was stopped and searched in St Albans High Street at 1.30pm on February 22 after it activated an ANPR camera.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft after a vehicle was stopped and searched in St Albans.

The car activated an Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera in St Albans High Street yesterday afternoon (February 22).

A Hertfordshire police spokesperson said: "A vehicle was stopped and searched in St Albans High Street at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (February 22) after it activated an ANPR camera.

"Three people, aged 31, 27 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft.

"They remain in custody at this time."

