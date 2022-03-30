A property in Gordon Close, St Albans, that is linked to suspected drug use, assaults and anti-social behaviour is now subject to a partial closure order. - Credit: HERTS POLICE

A St Albans property linked to suspected drug use, assaults and anti-social behaviour is now subject to a partial closure order.

Only the tenant is allowed to reside at the Gordon Close property and only named professionals, utility companies and emergency services are allowed inside.

It comes after the three-month closure order was granted at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Friday (March 25).

St Albans Police’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) took action following numerous reports from members of the public.

They reported young people coming and going from the address at unsociable hours, suspected drug use, noise and ongoing anti-social behaviour.

The CSU team worked with Operation Scorpion officers, the safer neighbourhood team and the child exploitation team, to gather evidence of the tenants’ unacceptable behaviour that was having such a detrimental effect on neighbours.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the address for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply on March 10.

He was released under investigation until September 1, 2022.

Anyone who breaches the terms of the order, granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, could face arrest and a fine, imprisonment or both.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from the St Albans Community Safety Unit, said: "We hope neighbours will notice a positive difference and have some respite from the ongoing issues.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and our colleagues will regularly patrol the area.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe and happy in their home and no one should be subjected to continued anti-social behaviour.

"Such as the chronic use of cannabis and other drugs, loud music, people visiting at all hours of the day or night, verbal abuse or intimidation.

"If you get involved in this type of activity, then you can expect your home to be the next target for us.

“If you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please report it to us”.

