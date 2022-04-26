News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Thief ‘brushed against woman to steal phone’ in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:04 PM April 26, 2022
A woman's phone was reportedly stolen in St Albans.

A woman's phone was reportedly stolen in St Albans. - Credit: David Howard

A mobile phone thief reportedly “brushed against” a woman to steal a device in St Albans.  

Police say they are investigating the incident which is said to have taken place in the city centre between 2pm and 3pm on Thursday (April 14).  

Officers are urging people to “beware of crowded places” and to “keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times” when out and about.  

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We are investigating a theft from a person in the city centre. 

“Victim had her phone in her pocket, victim felt someone brush against her and quickly checked her pocket and realise her phone had been taken. 

“Have you noticed anyone or anything suspicious in the area or have any information that may be of use to the police regarding this crime which may assist us? 

“If so, please contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote 41/ 29484/22.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorbike and van crashed on A405 North Orbital near St Albans
  2. 2 Respect My Sex campaigners arrive in St Albans
  3. 3 St George and St Albans come together for annual business celebration
  1. 4 Koi carp amongst fish worth £8k stolen from pond in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Teenager and 41-year-old repeatedly stabbed man in his 30s
  3. 6 'Unforgettable' Ibiza Orchestra Experience is coming to Hertfordshire
  4. 7 9 of the best Hertfordshire restaurants for steak and chips
  5. 8 Man in his 50s killed in crash on A5183 in St Albans
  6. 9 Katy Brand's comedy drama 3Women is 'a very enjoyable evening’s entertainment'
  7. 10 See inside this £3m equestrian property with pool in Childwickbury

Police have released the following tips:   

  • When shopping or getting on a bus make sure you have your phone secured in button or zipped pocket and avoid leaving it on the trolley in your bag whiles shopping, and wait until you are on the train or bus to take your phone out. 
  • Do keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times. 
  • Beware of crowded places. 
  • When in town shopping or taking money at the cash point and you notice anyone getting too close to you ask the person to move away and make sure you check if you have all your belongings. 
  • Do use a money belt if you’re carrying a significant quantity of cash and purse that’s difficult to open. One that zips or snaps shut is best, and keep it closed and close to you. 
  • Do carry bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest. 
Hertfordshire Constabularly
St Albans News

Don't Miss

A Samuel Ryder parent's car parked in Ellie Griggs' driveway in Admirals Walk, St Albans.

Selfish parents blocking residents' driveways around Samuel Ryder Academy

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A man in an Argentina shirt, hides three steaks down his trousers.

Herts Live News | Video

Bizarre moment Londis shopper 'hides three steaks down his trousers'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Money was taken from a backpack belonging to a "vulnerable" man in his 70s on St Peter's Street, Hertfordshire Police said

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Money stolen from backpack belonging to 'vulnerable' man in his 70s

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Barclays branch in Harpenden High Street

New push for banking hub in Harpenden

Laura Bill

person