Thief ‘brushed against woman to steal phone’ in St Albans
A mobile phone thief reportedly “brushed against” a woman to steal a device in St Albans.
Police say they are investigating the incident which is said to have taken place in the city centre between 2pm and 3pm on Thursday (April 14).
Officers are urging people to “beware of crowded places” and to “keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times” when out and about.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We are investigating a theft from a person in the city centre.
“Victim had her phone in her pocket, victim felt someone brush against her and quickly checked her pocket and realise her phone had been taken.
“Have you noticed anyone or anything suspicious in the area or have any information that may be of use to the police regarding this crime which may assist us?
“If so, please contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote 41/ 29484/22.”
Police have released the following tips:
- When shopping or getting on a bus make sure you have your phone secured in button or zipped pocket and avoid leaving it on the trolley in your bag whiles shopping, and wait until you are on the train or bus to take your phone out.
- Do keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times.
- Beware of crowded places.
- When in town shopping or taking money at the cash point and you notice anyone getting too close to you ask the person to move away and make sure you check if you have all your belongings.
- Do use a money belt if you’re carrying a significant quantity of cash and purse that’s difficult to open. One that zips or snaps shut is best, and keep it closed and close to you.
- Do carry bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest.