A mobile phone thief reportedly “brushed against” a woman to steal a device in St Albans.

Police say they are investigating the incident which is said to have taken place in the city centre between 2pm and 3pm on Thursday (April 14).

Officers are urging people to “beware of crowded places” and to “keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times” when out and about.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We are investigating a theft from a person in the city centre.

“Victim had her phone in her pocket, victim felt someone brush against her and quickly checked her pocket and realise her phone had been taken.

“Have you noticed anyone or anything suspicious in the area or have any information that may be of use to the police regarding this crime which may assist us?

“If so, please contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote 41/ 29484/22.”

Police have released the following tips: