Burglary investigation after three bikes stolen in St Albans
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary/Archant
Three bikes - including one which features a professional cycling sticker - have been reported stolen from a St Albans shed.
Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a burglary following the disappearance of the bikes at around 1.30am on Tuesday, August 30.
One of the bikes, a Cannondale Topstone 2020, is said to be "very distinctive" because it features a HAEMATOCRIT Pro Cycling logo.
Detective Constable Katie Wilkinson is investigating.
DC Wilkinson said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Tavistock Avenue, St Albans in the early hours of last Tuesday.
"In addition, have you seen these bikes or been offered them for sale?
"The Cannondale Topstone is very distinctive as the HAEMATOCRIT logo is completely unique to the owner and no one else would have it."
New Cannondale Topstones retail above the £1,100 price point.
Most Read
- 1 Thieves targeting high-end cars across St Albans
- 2 Derelict zoo and wildlife centre renovated into private home up for sale
- 3 FA Cup draw gives St Albans City lower league opposition at home
- 4 Political leaders in St Albans and Harpenden react to Liz Truss premiership
- 5 Poignant mental health film made by St Albans team wins international award
- 6 Science light show comes to St Albans Cathedral
- 7 Burglary investigation after three bikes stolen in St Albans
- 8 The changes to the Highway Code that most people don't know
- 9 Government to carry out poliovirus sampling in Watford and Luton
- 10 130-year-old St Albans signal box gears up for free Heritage Open Days weekend
The missing item is grey and features frame number AJ90716126.
The HAEMATOCRIT wording appears along the downtube of the bike.
The other missing bikes are a green Ribble Hybrid AL 2021 (frame number 606HH144) and a blue Specialized Rockhopper bike from 1998 (19 inch, frame number PY817984).
Buyers who find these bikes for sale or anybody with information can make a report to Hertfordshire Constabulary online (https://www.herts.police.uk/).
Reports can also be made 100 per cent anonymously to the CrimeStoppers charity online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.