Police are investigating the disappearance of three bikes from a St Albans shed in August - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary/Archant

Three bikes - including one which features a professional cycling sticker - have been reported stolen from a St Albans shed.

Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a burglary following the disappearance of the bikes at around 1.30am on Tuesday, August 30.

One of the bikes, a Cannondale Topstone 2020, is said to be "very distinctive" because it features a HAEMATOCRIT Pro Cycling logo.

Detective Constable Katie Wilkinson is investigating.

DC Wilkinson said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Tavistock Avenue, St Albans in the early hours of last Tuesday.

"In addition, have you seen these bikes or been offered them for sale?

"The Cannondale Topstone is very distinctive as the HAEMATOCRIT logo is completely unique to the owner and no one else would have it."

A Cannondale Topstone similar to the one which has been stolen from St Albans. The stolen item features frame number AJ90716126 - Credit: Supplied by Hertfordshire Constabulary

The HEAMATOCRIT Pro Cycling logo which appears on the stolen Cannondale Topstone - Credit: Supplied by Hertfordshire Constabulary

New Cannondale Topstones retail above the £1,100 price point.

The missing item is grey and features frame number AJ90716126.

The HAEMATOCRIT wording appears along the downtube of the bike.

The other missing bikes are a green Ribble Hybrid AL 2021 (frame number 606HH144) and a blue Specialized Rockhopper bike from 1998 (19 inch, frame number PY817984).

A Hybrid AL stolen from St Albans. The stolen item features frame number 606HH144 - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A Specialized Rockhopper stolen from St Albans. The stolen item features frame number PY817984 - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Buyers who find these bikes for sale or anybody with information can make a report to Hertfordshire Constabulary online (https://www.herts.police.uk/).

Reports can also be made 100 per cent anonymously to the CrimeStoppers charity online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.