Video
Watch the moment brazen bike thief cuts lock in St Albans
- Credit: Supplied
A bike thief has been caught red-handed by a Ring doorbell in St Albans.
The incident occurred on Old London Road, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (April 27).
The video shows a man approach the property, before removing a pair of wire cutters from his back pocket.
The individual then began cutting a wire that secured the victim's black Cannondale bicycle to a pillar.
Once loose, the perpetrator quickly picked up the bike, and walked away.
A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were contacted following the theft of a bicycle in St Albans.
"The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 27.
Most Read
- 1 Person dies after being hit by train near Hertfordshire
- 2 No St Albans Abbey, Watford Junction or Hemel trains this May Bank Holiday
- 3 Three arrests after around £800 stolen from victim in his 70s
- 4 7 great places to enjoy nature in Hertfordshire
- 5 Trial of suspended Met Police officer David Carrick postponed
- 6 Katherine Ryan enjoys family day out at Willows Activity Farm
- 7 Wheathampstead charity shop helps Hatfield-based homeless charity
- 8 What's on this May Bank Holiday 2022: 7 things to do and places to go in Hertfordshire
- 9 300-year-old Harpenden youth charity expands into four new villages
- 10 Hitchin and Harpenden MP 'proud' of Russian sanctions
"The victim had chained his bike, a black Cannondale, to the front porch of a property in Old London Road when a man approached, cut the lock off and carried the bicycle away, towards the city centre.
"Anyone with information about the theft is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/33238/22."