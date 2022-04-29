Video

The thief cut a wire that secured the bike to the porch, before walking away with it. - Credit: Supplied

A bike thief has been caught red-handed by a Ring doorbell in St Albans.

The incident occurred on Old London Road, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (April 27).

The video shows a man approach the property, before removing a pair of wire cutters from his back pocket.

The individual then began cutting a wire that secured the victim's black Cannondale bicycle to a pillar.

Once loose, the perpetrator quickly picked up the bike, and walked away.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were contacted following the theft of a bicycle in St Albans.

"The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 27.

"The victim had chained his bike, a black Cannondale, to the front porch of a property in Old London Road when a man approached, cut the lock off and carried the bicycle away, towards the city centre.

"Anyone with information about the theft is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/33238/22."