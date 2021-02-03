Published: 5:02 PM February 3, 2021

A man has sustained facial injuries after an assault in St Albans, and detectives are now appealing for witnesses and information.

At around 6pm on Tuesday, January 12, the victim was on Riverside Road near Cornwall Road when he was chased by three men.

The man suffered a fractured cheekbone and split lip, but cannot recall how these injuries were sustained.

Detective Constable Mark Chipchase said: “I’m appealing for anyone who was in the Riverside Road area around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious, which could assist with this investigation, to get in touch.

“The victim suffered head injuries and cannot recall details of the incident and so we are keen to piece together the circumstances of what happened."

Those with information should either contact DC Chipchase directly at mark.chipchase@herts.pnn.police.uk, online via either herts.police.uk/report, or by online web at herts.police.uk/contact. You can also call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/2796/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.