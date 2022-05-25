Armed police seize machete from Sandpit Lane in St Albans
- Credit: Rob Hardwick
Armed police have seized a machete from an address on Sandpit Lane, St Albans.
Specialist armed policing units and officers from Hertfordshire Police attended the location, following reports of a man with a weapon at 4.55pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 24).
After a search of the property, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
No one was injured as a result of the incident, and officers seized a machete.
Hertfordshire Police are investigating the incident, and have asked anyone with information to come forward.
A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 4.55pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 24) to reports of a man with a weapon in Sandpit Lane, St Albans.
"It was reported that a man had been seen in possession of a machete.
"Officers attended, alongside specialist Armed Policing Units, and conducted a search of the property.
"A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
"Officers seized a machete from the address.
"No one was injured.
"The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting ISR 538 of 24/05."