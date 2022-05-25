News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Armed police seize machete from Sandpit Lane in St Albans

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:53 AM May 25, 2022
Four police cars parked on Sandpit Lane.

A man was reportedly seen with a machete on Sandpit Lane, St Albans - Credit: Rob Hardwick

Armed police have seized a machete from an address on Sandpit Lane, St Albans.

Specialist armed policing units and officers from Hertfordshire Police attended the location, following reports of a man with a weapon at 4.55pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 24).

After a search of the property, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, and officers seized a machete.

Hertfordshire Police are investigating the incident, and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 4.55pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 24) to reports of a man with a weapon in Sandpit Lane, St Albans.

"It was reported that a man had been seen in possession of a machete.

"Officers attended, alongside specialist Armed Policing Units, and conducted a search of the property.

"A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"Officers seized a machete from the address.

"No one was injured.

"The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting ISR 538 of 24/05."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
St Albans News

