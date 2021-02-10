Redbourn man sentenced after Smallford shooting
- Credit: Herts police
A man has been jailed in connection to a shooting in Smallford last year.
Michael Clark, aged 22 from Ver Meadows in Redbourn, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (February 9) to a total of 17 years after pleading guilty to GBH with intent at an earlier hearing on November 6, 2020.
On March 24, police were called to reports that a man in his 30s been shot at through a car window in Springfield Road, Smallford. The vehicle, a silver Mercedes, then fled the scene.
The victim sustained a wound to his side and was airlifted to hospital for emergency surgery.
An investigation was subsequently launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (BCH MCU). Their enquiries identified Clark as the suspect and he was arrested on May 13.
Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the BCH MCU, said: “We understand incidents such as this will cause concern among the local community, however we quickly identified this as a targeted attack, between people known to each other; although the motive remains unknown.
“Thankfully the victim survived, but he is still suffering from the effects of his injury today.
“I’m pleased that a dangerous man is now off our streets.”