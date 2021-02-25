CCTV appeal after £100,000 worth of vehicles destroyed in arson attack

Published: 10:28 AM February 25, 2021

Police are hoping to identify this person (pictured) as part of an investigation into an arson in Smallford - Credit: Herts police

Do you recognise this person?

Herts police have released this image of a person they would like to identify as part of an investigation into an arson in Smallford on Sunday, February 7.

Two large trucks, worth in excess of £100,000, were destroyed after being set alight at the CEMEX concrete plant - known as Hatfield Quarry - in Oaklands Lane at around 11pm.

Officers would like to speak with the person pictured as they are believed to have been in the area around the time and may have information which could assist the investigation.

Investigator Jacob Smith said: “I fully appreciate that the quality of this image is very poor. However, if you were in the area around the time, you may have seen someone wearing similar clothing, so it’s worth issuing, to ensure we are doing everything we can to properly investigate this for the victim.

“If you recognise the person pictured, or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time, please get in touch. We’d also ask anyone who may have been driving in the area to review dash cam footage, in case you have captured something of note.”

Anyone with information is asked to email Jacob.Smith@herts.pnn.police.uk, report info at herts.police.uk/report or herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/9323/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.