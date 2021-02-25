CCTV appeal after £100,000 worth of vehicles destroyed in arson attack
- Credit: Herts police
Do you recognise this person?
Herts police have released this image of a person they would like to identify as part of an investigation into an arson in Smallford on Sunday, February 7.
Two large trucks, worth in excess of £100,000, were destroyed after being set alight at the CEMEX concrete plant - known as Hatfield Quarry - in Oaklands Lane at around 11pm.
Officers would like to speak with the person pictured as they are believed to have been in the area around the time and may have information which could assist the investigation.
Investigator Jacob Smith said: “I fully appreciate that the quality of this image is very poor. However, if you were in the area around the time, you may have seen someone wearing similar clothing, so it’s worth issuing, to ensure we are doing everything we can to properly investigate this for the victim.
“If you recognise the person pictured, or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time, please get in touch. We’d also ask anyone who may have been driving in the area to review dash cam footage, in case you have captured something of note.”
Anyone with information is asked to email Jacob.Smith@herts.pnn.police.uk, report info at herts.police.uk/report or herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/9323/21.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Residents' misery after disruption on former Butterfly World site
- 2 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire
- 3 St Albans' COVID cases decline considerably as roadmap out of lockdown announced
- 4 Harpenden receives high praise from Health Secretary over vaccine
- 5 Batchwood Hall COVID vaccine team warn of potential scam call
- 6 What to expect with pupils heading back to the classroom
- 7 St Albans named among UK's million-pound property hotspots
- 8 St Albans' Club Batchwood hailed as one of best performing COVID vaccination centres in Britain
- 9 Enter Shikari collab with St Albans City for charity shirt
- 10 The latest court results from the St Albans area