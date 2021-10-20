News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Staff member assaulted at St Albans City FC match

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 10:06 AM October 20, 2021   
A member of St Albans City FC's security staff was assaulted at Clarence Park.

Fans watching St Albans City FC's home game against Corinthian-Casuals were prevented from leaving the Clarence Park ground after a member of security staff was assaulted.

Police were called at 10pm yesterday to reports of a disturbance, and it was reported that a member of security staff had been assaulted.

A 22 year old man from Surrey - believed to be an away fan - was arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and being in possession of a Class B drug.

Officers remained at the ground to keep the peace and ensure those in attendance departed safely at the end of the match.

One Saints fan said afterwards: "Cracking game but loads of police with dogs turned up at the end. York Road was full of police vehicles. We were all barricaded in and prevented from leaving. Everyone was totally confused as to what it was all about. Then the police escorted us out."

St Albans News

