Search for jewellery after Bricket Wood burglary

Can you help police find stolen jewellery after Bricket Wood burglary? - Credit: Herts police

Detectives investigating a break-in at a property in Bricket Wood are asking for your help to find some stolen jewellery .

A burglary took place in Ferndene between 5.20pm and 10pm on Saturday November 13 and the following items were taken:

· An eight-carat emerald and diamond ring

· A gold ring with diamond baguettes

· Eternity, engagement and wedding rings

· Two diamond bracelets

· A vintage 1920s platinum and diamond watch

· A Gucci watch

· A black pearl necklace and a pink pearl necklace

· Several other necklaces and bracelets

PC Carina Ng said: “The items stolen are of great sentimental value to the victims, who are understandably very shaken and upset by what has happened.

“Enquiries are continuing at this time and, as part of this, we are releasing images of some of the stolen items in the hopes that someone may have across them. If you have seen them, or have any other information which may assist the investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email carina.ng@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in their force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/89002/21.