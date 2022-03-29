A black Samsung phone was stolen from a carer in Marshalswick, St Albans. - Credit: Google Maps

A black Samsung phone has been stolen from a carer at a café in Marshalswick, St Albans.

The incident occurred on Saturday (March 26) at around 3pm, when the device was left on a chair outside Molen's café.

Sally Evans and her partner were sat outside the coffee shop at the time.

When leaving, Sally went to help her disabled partner and left her phone on the chair.

Two young men reportedly took the phone, and were seen by Molen's staff members.

Sally has since called the phone multiple times. It has been answered by a young man who promises to return the phone, but has so far failed to fulfil that promise.

She told the Herts Advertiser: "I wanted to get this story out there to warn the public and anyone else that has the misfortune as I did on Saturday afternoon.

"I was sitting with my partner, who is disabled and vulnerable, outside our local coffee shop in Marshalswick enjoying time together. I had my phone with me at this point.

"I got up more worrying about my partner because he has been ill of late.

"I walked away leaving my mobile phone on the chair.

"Two young men took it. I know this because I was told in the coffee shop who they were.

"What is really terrible and shocking comes next. I was in shock, rushed into one of the charity shops, and a very kind lady helps me to ring it (the phone).

"It rings and it's answered by a young man who says they're on a job and will return it to me.

"Two more phones calls happened like this. They stole my phone.

"I'm my partners carer, I'm lost without my phone, and really feel angry and upset."

Hertfordshire Police have since been informed of the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a theft which happened in St Albans on Saturday (March 26).

"At around 3pm, a black Samsung mobile phone was stolen from a chair in Molen’s café in The Quadrant.

"The suspects are described as two white men aged around 19-years-old. They were both around 5ft 6-8in tall and one was wearing a jacket.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/24279/21."