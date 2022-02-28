Cristina, now aged 42, was last seen on Wednesday (23 February - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A woman has gone missing in the Radlett and Shenley area, officers are re-appealing for the public’s help in tracing her.

Despite an earlier appeal last week, Cristina has still not been found. Cristina was 41 when she was first reported missing but has since had her birthday.

Cristina, now aged 42, was last seen on Wednesday (February 23).

She is 5ft 5in tall and described as being of average build and having very long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black top, black trousers and a black coat.

It is believed that Cristina may have travelled to the Bedfordshire and Coventry areas since she went missing.

If you have information on Cristina’s whereabouts or have seen her since she went missing, you can call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 585 of February 23.

For immediate sightings or if you are with Cristina now, call 999 straight away.