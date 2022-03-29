Police are on the hunt for a motorist who shouted racist abuse at a 16-year-old boy in a vile attack near St Albans city centre.

The incident occurred in Hatfield Road, near the double roundabout at the junction of Ashley Road, sometime between 5.05pm and 5.15pm on Friday (March 25).

The boy was walking along the street, in the direction of St Albans City Centre, when racially offensive language was shouted at him from a passing vehicle.

Unable to get an exact model or registration for the vehicle, the victim described it as being red and believes it may have been a Nissan or a Volvo.

PC Charlie Marshall, who is investigating, said: “This kind of behaviour is extremely upsetting and is absolutely unacceptable.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and, as part of this, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward.

“We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and captured the incident or the vehicle involved on a dash cam.

“If you can help, please get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to email: charlie.marshall@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/24014/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org