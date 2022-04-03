Protesters gain entry to Hemel Hempstead oil depot as disruption continues
- Credit: Just Stop Oil
Environmental activist group Just Stop Oil entered the Buncefield oil depot today (Sunday, April 3) and raised flags as part of their protest.
A statement from the group read: "Early this morning people climbed on and blocked oil tankers at five critical oil terminals.
"A few have entered the loading bay at Buncefield oil terminal in Hertfordshire and are standing on oil tankers holding banners”.
Disruption continues at the Hemel Hempstead terminal for the third day running.
On Friday (April 1) protesters camped out with blankets and banners, blocking the entrance to the area where fuel is kept.
Their action made it impossible for workers to access the site.
Now, protestors have gained entry to the depot, and are raising flags throughout the facility.
Just Stop Oil has been protesting across the country, having created a network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals in Essex.
Most Read
- 1 Harpenden dads who met at primary school seek Dragons' Den investment
- 2 Pub's future is secure say owners
- 3 Consultant who agreed to assault girl, aged 7, with 'accomplice' is jailed
- 4 Luton unveils project to protect town from gentrification
- 5 Fighting for the Farmer's - another St Albans pub in crisis
- 6 Remembering the lost railway line between Hatfield and St Albans
- 7 Plumber stole £3k from customer 'saving money to support her family'
- 8 Protesters gain entry to Hemel Hempstead oil depot as disruption continues
- 9 Depot entrance blocked in Just Stop Oil protest in Hemel Hempstead
- 10 17 arrests ‘so far’ after Just Stop Oil protest in Hemel Hempstead
The protesters claim to have been inspired by the tunnel protests against the HS2 railway in London last year.
Just Stop Oil says there have been around 200 arrests across the UK in the past three days.