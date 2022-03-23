Anthony Scott (inset) ran a drug county line from his cell at HMP The Mount in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Google Maps / Handout via Thames Valley Police

A inmate at Mount Prison has had his sentence extended after being busted for running a drug county line from his cell.

Anthony Scott, 29, of Watford, has been given a further seven years in prison for running a county lines drug network.

In November 2020 a vehicle was stopped by Thames Valley Police and the driver found to be in possession of a quantity of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) and a mobile phone linked to the Capo county line.

Messages recovered from the phone were traced to a number belonging to a prisoner already serving seven years in the Mount prison for drug offences.

A subsequent search of the Anthony's cell uncovered the phone he was using to run his drug network.

Scott Anthony, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on March 11 and was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and of being in possession of a prohibited item (phone) in prison.

He was sentenced on March 21 to an additional seven years and six months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Jon Leak, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, said: “Anthony ran the Capo line, which supplied drugs out of Watford into the Thames Valley area.

"The disruption of this line will make a significant impact on drugs use and associated crime in the region.

"It also sends a clear message that drug dealing will not go unpunished and anyone involved will be caught and jailed.

“Exploitation of vulnerable people is just one of the tragic symptoms of organised drug gangs.

"County Lines dealers can coerce people into providing a base for dealers to operate or to act as distributers themselves.

"They often use young people to handle drugs and money, drawing them deeper into gang affiliation that often leads to violence and abuse.”

