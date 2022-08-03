News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Police launch appeal to find 'wanted' St Albans man

Will Durrant

Published: 3:37 PM August 3, 2022
Police want to speak with Nathan Ringel in connection with reports of harassment and malicious communications offences

Police in Hertfordshire want to speak with Nathan Ringel, whose last known address was in St Albans, in connection with reports of harassment and malicious communications offences - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police officers are searching for a 31-year-old man from St Albans who they would like to speak with in connection with two alleged offences.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, Nathan Ringel, whose last known address was in Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans, is wanted in connection with reports of harassment and malicious communications offences.

Mr Ringel has links with the Dyfed Powys police area in south-west and mid Wales, as well as Oxford and Burford in Oxfordshire.

A police statement reads: "Anyone who sees Nathan, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/60834/22.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

