Did you witness Harpenden robbery?

Published: 8:14 AM July 5, 2021

Carlton Road in Harpenden, where the robbery took place. - Credit: Google Streetview

A teenager was attacked and robbed while walking through Harpenden one evening last month.

The incident occurred at around 9.10pm on Wednesday June 9 when the victim was walking along Carlton Road, towards Station Road.

He was approached by an unknown man who reportedly pushed the boy against a car before stealing his bag.

Det Con Lewis Allingham, who is investigating the robbery, said: “This was an aggressive and unprovoked attack on a teenager, who understandably has been left shaken up following the incident.

"I know that some time has passed since the robbery took place, but we are ensuring that we follow all possible lines of enquiry.

“We believe that there were several people in the area who may have witnessed the incident taking place – the victim reported that an adult woman and two young girls were nearby at the time of the robbery.

“It was also reported that a man believed to be in his 60s drove past the scene in a grey Range Rover, and may well have seen the altercation taking place."

Anyone with information can contact DC Allingham directly via email at Lewis.Allingham@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/43074/21.