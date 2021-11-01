Police hunt man in connection with card theft

Do you recognise this man, wanted for questioning over a theft in St Albans?

Between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Thursday October 21, a cardholder was stolen from a woman - aged in her 20s - in Greggs in St Peter’s Street.

Shortly before 1pm, two attempts were made to use her bank card at the Co-op in London Road.

PC Lee Hammond, from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Thankfully the attempts to use the card were declined but the incident has been very distressing for the victim, not least as the cardholder contained her driving licence.

“We believe the man pictured was in the shop at the time of the offence and he could have vital information that might help our investigation.

You may also want to watch:

“If you recognise him, or have information that might help us, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lee.hammond@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/81130/21.

He added: “I’d also like to take this opportunity to highlight some tips to help deter pickpockets. Make sure to use a handbag that can be closed properly - zipped up preferably - so that it is more difficult for someone to open it and reach in. If you use a handbag with a strap, wear it across your body and not just over one shoulder so it is more secure. Finally, never leave your handbag tucked under your chair or table where someone can grab it."