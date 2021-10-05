News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Harpenden burglary: Can you help crack this crime?

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:07 AM October 5, 2021   
Can you help police to solve this Harpenden burglary?

Can you help police to solve this Harpenden burglary? - Credit: Herts police

This is the image of a man who may be able to help police investigating a burglary from a Harpenden shop.

On October 4, a man climbed in through a window of Timpson in Leyton Road, stole items and then ran away. 

Officers are keen to speak with the man pictured, as he is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have vital information.

If this is you, or you recognise him, please email tom.perrin@herts.pnn.police.uk.  

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/73277/21.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Black History Month: 'Love always wins!'
  2. 2 David Carrick in court: Met Police officer accused of hotel date rape
  3. 3 David Carrick: Serving police officer charged with rape
  1. 4 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: A stunning chapel conversion in Wheathampstead
  3. 6 Tories quit Audit Committee in row over 'blocked investigations'
  4. 7 Man with baseball bat arrested after Park Street incident
  5. 8 Family-run café brings welcome refreshments to Nomansland
  6. 9 Harpenden burglary: Can you help crack this crime?
  7. 10 London to Brighton cycle success for St Albans businessman
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CGIs show how the new York House apartment block in Guildford Road, St Albans, will look .

Affordable housing block given green light for garage site

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Charter Market gazebos vs stalls

St Albans City and District Council | Special Report

Lib Dem proposes Charter Market u-turn after stalls vs gazebos meeting

Charles Thomson

person
The battlefield walk takes in Beech Bottom Dyke in St Albans.

Guided walk explores second Battle of St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A computer generated image of the proposed London Road development as viewed from Orient Close, St Albans.

Concerns over impact of London Road 32-homes development

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon