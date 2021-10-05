Harpenden burglary: Can you help crack this crime?

Published: 11:07 AM October 5, 2021

Can you help police to solve this Harpenden burglary? - Credit: Herts police

This is the image of a man who may be able to help police investigating a burglary from a Harpenden shop.

On October 4, a man climbed in through a window of Timpson in Leyton Road, stole items and then ran away.

Officers are keen to speak with the man pictured, as he is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have vital information.

If this is you, or you recognise him, please email tom.perrin@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/73277/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.