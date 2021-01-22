Police swoop on organised gangs as part of major operation

Published: 1:58 PM January 22, 2021

Police raided various addresses in Herts as part of a crackdown on organised gangs. - Credit: Archant

A St Albans man was arrested in an early morning raid as part of a large operation targeting organised crime gangs.

Officers from the dedicated Hertfordshire Organised Crime Team, supported by local policing teams, the Eastern Regional Special Operations Unit and the Joint Protective Services Dogs Unit, searched several addresses, recovering thousands of pounds of cash and quantities of drugs.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs: a 35-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead, a 42-year-old man from St Albans and a 40-year-old man from Watford.

A 47-year-old man from Watford was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. All four were released whilst the investigation continues.

Det Supt Matt Thompson, who leads Operation Relentless in Herts, said: “These warrants are the culmination of a long-term investigation into organised crime groups supplying drugs in the county.

“These crime groups use violence, supply drugs and commit a whole range of crimes that pose a real threat to the community. Operation Relentless is our response to the ongoing threat from organised criminal gangs.

"These groups create real problems in local communities and the force is committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing individuals and networks involved in serious and organised crime.

"As part of this work, we depend on information from members of the community to help us crack down on drug-related crime. Any information you can provide, no matter how small it may seem, could help us to identify and apprehend drug dealers.”