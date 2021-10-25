Girls 'followed' by men in red Range Rover at 2am in city centre

Published: 2:51 PM October 25, 2021

Two girls said they were followed down Holywell Hill by men in a red Range Rover. - Credit: Danny Loo

Detectives are keen to determine the circumstances behind a incident in St Albans city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two girls were walking home at around 2am when were approached by two men in a red Range Rover outside The Peahen in Holywell Hill.

When the men began shouting at them they ran off towards some people who called police.

The mother of one of the girls was very outspoken about the incident on social media.

She said: "The men called to the girls and asked where they were going. They then drove across the road (so driving on the wrong side of the road) and persisted to ask where they were going.

"They then told the girls to get in the car. The girls continued to ignore the men but then their attitude changed.

"The two men started shouting and continually telling them to get in the car. The men became aggressive and full of expletive language in a threatening manner. All the time the car was driving down the wrong side of the road.

"The girls obviously were terrified at this point. They had the presence of mind to turn around and ran back up Holywell Hill. The red Range Rover was then, it seems, joined by a white Mercedes with another two men in who then pursued the girls as they ran back up the hill. The men were continually shouting and swearing at them.

"Fortunately at the top of the road the girls were helped by a few lads who called the police. The police attended within moments and informed the girls that they had been aware of these men and in fact been looking for the red Range Rover.

"Clearly this was a terrifying incident for my daughter and her friend. My daughter is only visiting for the weekend but she should not have to experience the fear she felt on what should have been a lovely night out with her friend. The police were amazing and caring towards them and a full description has been given to them."

Det Sgt Paul Wadsworth said: “We have identified the driver and are making contact with the victims so that we can establish exactly what happened on Sunday.

“I understand that this has caused alarm across the district and I’d like to reassure you that we will do doing everything we can to make sure St Albans remains a safe place to enjoy.

“If you have any information about the incident, please do get in touch.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 90 of October 24.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window)