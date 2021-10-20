Boy, 14, mugged in Harpenden park
A teenaged boy was robbed and assaulted in a Harpenden park.
The incident occurred in Rothamsted Park, at around 5pm on Saturday.
The 14-year-old boy was attacked and his mobile phone stolen, but fortunately he only suffered minor injuries.
Ch Insp Mike Todd said: “I fully understand that news of this incident will cause alarm in the community. This is something that is very much on our radar and we’re working hard to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in our local parks, to ensure they remain safe places for everyone to enjoy. Additional patrols have been put in place.
“Officers quickly made four arrests and detectives from the Local Crime Unit are continuing to investigate. It is believed that the park was quite busy at the time, so a number of people may have seen what happened. If you have any information which could assist enquiries, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please email Det Con Ruth Cash at ruth.cash@herts.police.uk
