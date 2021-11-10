Police seek man who spoke sexually to girl, 12

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in Catherine Street, St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

A pervert who spoke to a 12 year old girl in a sexual manner in St Albans city centre is being hunted by police.

The incident happened in Catherine Street on Thursday October 14, shortly before 4pm. The girl, who was with three friends, was walking eastwards from the pedestrian crossing when a man spoke to her in a sexual manner.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the incident.

PC Daniel Auchincloss, who is investigating, said: “The victim was left very shaken and she and her friends then ran south onto St Peter’s Street. The offender’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and we are working hard to trace him.

“If you recognise him, or have other information that might help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at daniel.auchincloss@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/81803/21.”

You can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.