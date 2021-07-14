Police carry out drugs raid in Bardwell Court

Published: 12:45 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 12:46 PM July 14, 2021

Two people were arrested during a drugs raid in St Albans this morning.

Officers from the Operation Scorpion team conducted a warrant at an address in Bardwell Court, St Albans, under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

The two people arrested are now in police custody.

Officers remained at the scene after the raid to conduct further searches of the property.

Operation Scorpion is a proactive initiative targeting burglars, robbers and those involved in drug and vehicle-related crime.

You may also want to watch:

This is not the first time the flats have made headlines. In March 2020 a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital after sustaining alleged stab wounds in Bardwell Court.

The victim, who was subsequently located in Cell Barnes Lane, was found to have wounds to her abdomen and was taken to hospital.