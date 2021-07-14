News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Police carry out drugs raid in Bardwell Court

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:45 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 12:46 PM July 14, 2021
Police carried out a drugs raid at Bardwell Court, St Albans.

Police carried out a drugs raid at Bardwell Court, St Albans. - Credit: Google Streetview

Two people were arrested during a drugs raid in St Albans this morning.

Officers from the Operation Scorpion team conducted a warrant at an address in Bardwell Court, St Albans, under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

The two people arrested are now in police custody.

Officers remained at the scene after the raid to conduct further searches of the property.

Operation Scorpion is a proactive initiative targeting burglars, robbers and those involved in drug and vehicle-related crime.

You may also want to watch:

This is not the first time the flats have made headlines. In March 2020 a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital after sustaining alleged stab wounds in Bardwell Court.

The victim, who was subsequently located in Cell Barnes Lane, was found to have wounds to her abdomen and was taken to hospital.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why I left Harpenden for a new life by the sea
  2. 2 Scam warning: teenager conning shoppers in St Albans city centre
  3. 3 Love Island drama role for St Albans graduate
  1. 4 Bungalow blues for Hertfordshire's downsizers
  2. 5 Harpenden welcomes first sustainability market
  3. 6 Man stabbed in Riverside Road knife attack
  4. 7 Lib Dems accuse Tories of hypocrisy over key workers motion
  5. 8 Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes stolen from Cell Barnes Lane Co-op
  6. 9 'Machete' road rage incident sparks major armed police response
  7. 10 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Green space in Lindum Place, on St Albans' Verulam estate, sold off to a mystery developer.

Verulam estate land is sold at auction to mystery bidder

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Armed police carried out a search of a vehicle in Sandpit Lane, St Albans.

Armed police search in Sandpit Lane

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
St Albans' Paolo Richards was ambushed at his home by BOTB’s Christian Williams

Video

St Albans man scoops £66,000 car-and-cash prize in competition

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Multi-millionaire glamour model Chelsea Ferguson has revealed she was born in St Albans.

Video

Millionaire model Chelsea Ferguson reveals St Albans roots

Jack Smith

Logo Icon