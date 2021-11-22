Witnesses sought for St Albans hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash in Robert Avenue. - Credit: PA

A motorist fled the scene after smashing into a parked vehicle and then colliding with a tree.

The incident occurred in Robert Avenue, St Albans, at around 7.15pm on Thursday November 18 and involved a white Peugeot van, registration ending OFJ.

Det Con Ashley Young, who is investigating, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who may have seen the van prior to it, to please contact police. We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash cam footage.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email ashley.young@herts.police.uk use the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 619 of November 18 2021.