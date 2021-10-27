News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Can you help after man left unconscious outside St Albans pub?

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 7:18 PM October 27, 2021    Updated: 7:42 PM October 27, 2021
Can you help police with their investigations?

At around 11pm on Sunday October 10, a man was punched in the face outside a pub in Hatfield Road, St Albans causing him to lose consciousness. Can you help police with their investigations? - Credit: Herts police

This is the image of a man being sought by police investigating a serious St Albans assault.

At around 11pm on Sunday October 10, a man was punched in the face outside a pub in Hatfield Road, causing him to lose consciousness.

Investigating officer PC Ian Cornfield said: “I would like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed that he may have been in the area, and might be able to assist with our enquiries. If you recognise him, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Cornfield directly at ian.cornfield@herts.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in their force communications room online or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/78958/21.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Market Place, St Albans

St Albans named among UK's coldest cities

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Landlords Mev Madoorapen and Simon Niemiec will be leaving community pub The White Horse in London Colney

White Horse landlords ride off into sunset after 10 years

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
View over the north of St Peter's Street, as taken by drone pilot Robin Hamman.

Quiz

11 questions to decide how St Albans you are!

Laura Bill

Logo Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon