Can you help after man left unconscious outside St Albans pub?

Published: 7:18 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 7:42 PM October 27, 2021

At around 11pm on Sunday October 10, a man was punched in the face outside a pub in Hatfield Road, St Albans causing him to lose consciousness. Can you help police with their investigations? - Credit: Herts police

This is the image of a man being sought by police investigating a serious St Albans assault.

At around 11pm on Sunday October 10, a man was punched in the face outside a pub in Hatfield Road, causing him to lose consciousness.

Investigating officer PC Ian Cornfield said: “I would like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed that he may have been in the area, and might be able to assist with our enquiries. If you recognise him, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Cornfield directly at ian.cornfield@herts.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in their force communications room online or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/78958/21.