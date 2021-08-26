Did you see road rage incident in Colney Heath?

Published: 8:19 AM August 26, 2021

A road rage incident occurred at the Smallford roundabout on August 23. - Credit: Google

A man was injured during a road rage incident in Colney Heath on Monday, and police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened close to the Smallford roundabout where the High Street meets the A414 between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Two men, the driver of a Ford Transit van and the passenger of a second Ford Transit van became embroiled in a row, resulting in second man receiving injuries to his hands.

Det Con Izzy Clegg said: “This incident took place in a busy main road in the middle of the day and I would expect there were witnesses to what happened.

“If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information that might assist our enquiries, please get in touch straight away.”

A 54-year-old man from London Colney has been arrested in connection with the incident.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/65159/21.

