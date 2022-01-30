Bogus builders in Bricket Road burglary

This man is wanted for questioning in relation to a burglary in Bricket Road, St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

Thieves dressed as builders targeted a commercial property where work was being carried out in order to steal electrical items and tools.

The burglary took place in Marlborough Court, Bricket Road, St Albans, and police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to identify.

The burglars raided commercial offices which are currently under renovation and having extensive building works at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

This bogus builder is suspected of burglary in Marlborough Court, Bricket Road, St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

PC Lee Hammond, who is investigating, said: “It is believed the men pictured were in the Bricket Road area at the time of the incident and may be able to help with our investigation. If you recognise them, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Hammond directly via email at lee.hammond@herts.police.uk. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/7707/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.