News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Bogus builders in Bricket Road burglary

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 8:08 AM January 30, 2022
Updated: 8:22 AM January 30, 2022
This man is wanted for questioning in relation to a burglary in Bricket Road, St Albans.

This man is wanted for questioning in relation to a burglary in Bricket Road, St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

Thieves dressed as builders targeted a commercial property where work was being carried out in order to steal electrical items and tools.

The burglary took place in Marlborough Court, Bricket Road, St Albans, and police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to identify.

The burglars raided commercial offices which are currently under renovation and having extensive building works at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

This bogus builder is suspected of burglary in Marlborough Court, Bricket Road, St Albans.

This bogus builder is suspected of burglary in Marlborough Court, Bricket Road, St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

PC Lee Hammond, who is investigating, said: “It is believed the men pictured were in the Bricket Road area at the time of the incident and may be able to help with our investigation. If you recognise them, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Hammond directly via email at lee.hammond@herts.police.uk. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/7707/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Herts Live News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Ashlee after spending three hours blow-drying and straightening her hair.

'Don't touch my hair!' - tackling hair discrimination against black...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Some of Little Gaddesden's pretty period homes. 

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most desirable villages

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 D

Coronavirus

Hundreds in Herts fined for breaking lockdown rules

Filipa Aires Pereira

Logo Icon
Shalom Brune-Franklin as Luci Miller in The Tourist.

TV | Gallery

Shalom's journey from St Albans to Australia in BBC One series The Tourist

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon