Woman arrested after wielding broken bottle in St Albans fight

Published: 11:04 AM August 4, 2021

Police are appealing for information about an altercation in St Albans. - Credit: Archant

Did you see a fight between two women - one wielding a broken bottle - outside the council offices in St Albans?

The incident occurred at about 5.15pm on Thursday July 22 in Civic Close, and police are now appealing for information, witnesses and mobile phone footage.

A 36 year old woman from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of assault and being in possession of an offensive weapon. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Investigating officer PC Geoff Webb said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

“We believe that a large amount of people were in the area at the time and that a number of witnesses filmed the incident on their phones. I am very keen to hear from these people and so I urge you to come forward. Your information or mobile phone footage could be vital to our investigation.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email geoff.webb@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/56013/21.”