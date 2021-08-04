News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Woman arrested after wielding broken bottle in St Albans fight

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:04 AM August 4, 2021   
Police are appealing for information about an altercation in St Albans.

Police are appealing for information about an altercation in St Albans. - Credit: Archant

Did you see a fight between two women - one wielding a broken bottle - outside the council offices in St Albans?

The incident occurred at about 5.15pm on Thursday July 22 in Civic Close, and police are now appealing for information, witnesses and mobile phone footage.

A 36 year old woman from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of assault and being in possession of an offensive weapon. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Investigating officer PC Geoff Webb said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

“We believe that a large amount of people were in the area at the time and that a number of witnesses filmed the incident on their phones. I am very keen to hear from these people and so I urge you to come forward. Your information or mobile phone footage could be vital to our investigation.

You may also want to watch:

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email geoff.webb@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/56013/21.”

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  2. 2 8 filming locations of Netflix royal drama The Crown in Hertfordshire
  3. 3 St Albans indies pick up six awards in regional competition
  1. 4 Which St Albans nursery has been voted best in the East of England?
  2. 5 St Albans named among England's most expensive property hotspots
  3. 6 St Albans South Signal Box reopens to the public
  4. 7 In pictures: First Comedy Garden is a complete laughfest
  5. 8 National Trust set to open at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans
  6. 9 In pictures: World's last 'truly wild' horse at Whipsnade Zoo
  7. 10 New campaign highlights Abbey Line hidden gems
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The best brunch spots arournd Ely. Image: Supplied

7 of the best brunches in St Albans and Harpenden

Fi McBean

Logo Icon
Police removed ammunition found in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans

Ammunition found in bag on St Albans street

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the Harpenden Road site, which could see 150 homes built on Green Belt land.

150 homes plan for Green Belt land in north St Albans is approved

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
CCTV is to be installed in Verulamium Park after several gang attacks have taken place there.

Teenager strangled in attack in St Albans park

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon