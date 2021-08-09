Woman in her 20s reports rape in St Albans city centre

Published: 3:38 PM August 9, 2021

A woman in her 20s has reported being raped in St Albans city centre.

The incident occurred near the car park in Civic Close, sometime between 1.30am and 2.15am on

Saturday August 7.

It is alleged that the victim was sexually assaulted by a man she had met earlier that evening.

Det Sgt Georgina Fenge, from the constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team

(SOIT), said: “This was an extremely frightening and upsetting ordeal for the victim who is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone with information which may assist us to please get in touch straightaway.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email georgina.fenge@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/60494/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers

on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



• A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and released on bail

while enquiries continue.