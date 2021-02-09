Party goers fined for pandemic lockdown breaches

Published: 12:31 PM February 9, 2021

Twelve people found having a house party in St Albans at the weekend were issued £200 coronavirus fixed penalty notices by police.

Officers were alerted to reports of a large group of people carrying alcohol arriving at an address in Victoria Street, St Albans, just after midnight on Saturday.

Inspector Andy Wiseman, of St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “When our officers arrived, they found 12 people from separate households in the property. It soon became clear that the group, aged in their 20s and from the north London area, had rented the premises in order to have a party. We issued £200 fines to each individual and the group was dispersed.

“The lockdown rules are clear, people cannot socialise like this at the moment – we all know that and the vast majority of people are playing their part, thankfully. There is just no excuse for this behaviour and it cannot be tolerated.

“We have a moral duty to play our part and help save lives. Breaching the regulations sets us all back and is completely selfish when others have made sacrifices.”

Officers continue to be out in communities - engaging, explaining and encouraging people to act responsibly and follow coronavirus rules. Enforcement action will be taken if necessary. Targeted patrols can be seen in high footfall areas and is working with local authorities, licensing authorities and businesses to ensure the rules are being followed, identifying hotspot areas where necessary.

If you believe someone may be breaching the COVID-19 regulations, you can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

