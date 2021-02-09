Party goers fined for pandemic lockdown breaches
- Credit: Archant
Twelve people found having a house party in St Albans at the weekend were issued £200 coronavirus fixed penalty notices by police.
Officers were alerted to reports of a large group of people carrying alcohol arriving at an address in Victoria Street, St Albans, just after midnight on Saturday.
Inspector Andy Wiseman, of St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “When our officers arrived, they found 12 people from separate households in the property. It soon became clear that the group, aged in their 20s and from the north London area, had rented the premises in order to have a party. We issued £200 fines to each individual and the group was dispersed.
“The lockdown rules are clear, people cannot socialise like this at the moment – we all know that and the vast majority of people are playing their part, thankfully. There is just no excuse for this behaviour and it cannot be tolerated.
“We have a moral duty to play our part and help save lives. Breaching the regulations sets us all back and is completely selfish when others have made sacrifices.”
You may also want to watch:
Officers continue to be out in communities - engaging, explaining and encouraging people to act responsibly and follow coronavirus rules. Enforcement action will be taken if necessary. Targeted patrols can be seen in high footfall areas and is working with local authorities, licensing authorities and businesses to ensure the rules are being followed, identifying hotspot areas where necessary.
If you believe someone may be breaching the COVID-19 regulations, you can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.
Most Read
- 1 Property Spotlight: An Art Deco home close to excellent St Albans schools
- 2 COVID-19: Herts hospital cases down, but intensive care getting busier
- 3 St Albans MP calls for views to save night-time industries
- 4 Couple speak of new-build woes as Kingsbury Gardens home brings 'nothing but issues'
- 5 Gang Show promises virtual performances despite cancellation due to pandemic
- 6 Former Gang Show producer shares experiences
- 7 Volunteers help home-schoolers learn by repurposing used devices
- 8 'We are determined to get on top of this, and we will': Inside St Albans' COVID vaccination centre
- 9 Pandemic pets - how animals found new homes under lockdown
- 10 Party goers fined for pandemic lockdown breaches